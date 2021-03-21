Marabini charmed by response to reggae track

BY SHARON SIBINDI

AFRO-POP ace Jeys Marabini has said he is excited with the positive response his latest reggae track, Jah Deliver Us, has received.

The track, which has an accompanying video and was released last week, talks about the daily problems like the COVID-19 pandemic which has ravaged the world.

The award-winning artiste told NewsDay Life & Style that he was getting positive responses from people across the country, including the white community.

“I am so excited and over the moon that my track and video is touching a lot of people, not only in Zimbabwe, but around the world. The people loved the sound, visuals, dancers and above all, the message which is carried and disseminated to the people. The producer Dumisani ‘Ramadu’ Moyo did a good thing,” he said.

“To my surprise, the track has touched even the elders like Obert Mpofu. Jonathan Moyo had to tweet on Saturday about the track. Such things put weight and it shows that the elders really love and support our music, not only them, but everyone who has supported me, the business community too, thank you.”

Marabini said through the song, he wanted to show people that he was a versatile musician, adding that plans were afoot to do a complete reggae album.

“With the look of things, I will do an album. The songs are already there; it is a matter of just going to the studio and recording. I have been a fan of reggae music for a very long time, so I thought of showcasing something fresh and exciting with a good message,” he said.

Follow Sharon on Twitter @SibindiSharon

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw