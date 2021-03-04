Man kills self over wife’s infidelity

by JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A 37-YEAR-OLD Marondera man committed suicide after he allegedly caught his wife being intimate with another man.

Munyaradzi Jera allegedly drove from central Marondera to Wenimbi Dam where he took a poisonous substance and later died at Borradaile Hospital.

Jera’s wedding pictures with his wife Zanele Ncube (33) have since gone viral on social media platforms.

NewsDay is reliably informed that the deceased relocated to his rural home in the Svosve communal area for a few days after discovering his wife’s alleged infidelity before returning to Marondera to commit suicide.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident which occurred on Monday.

“Police in Marondera are investigating a case of a male adult who allegedly took poison over an undisclosed matter and died at Borradaile Hospital. Cases of suicide are really disturbing as people seem to see death as the only

option when faced with social problems.

“People need to seek counselling from the police or from any other counselling professionals in order for them to manage their challenges. Suicide should never be an option to be considered,” he said.

