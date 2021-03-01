Man in court over US$4m fraud

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A HARARE man was on Saturday arraigned before a magistrate facing a fraud charge involving US$4 million after he allegedly manufactured fake documents to change the ownership of an industrial stand belonging to Shomet Industrial Holdings.

Washington Frera (40) appeared before magistrate Barbara Mateko and was remanded in custody to today over allegations that he changed ownership of the stand, which measured 25,1499 hectares.

The State alleges that between January and March 2018, Frera and his accomplices, who are still at large, signed a backdated agreement of sale of an immovable property, Lot 358 of Prospect, Waterfalls.

He is alleged to have misrepresented to the seller, Scholastic Muringai, to act upon a fake agreement of sale with the buyer, Maride Investment Trust, in order to cause the transfer of title from Shomet Industrial Holdings to Maride Investment Trust without presentation of the original title deeds.

However, the issuance of the title deeds was reversed by High Court judge Justice Jesta Helena Charewa on February 21 this year.

Frera is also being charged with perjury after he misrepresented to the High Court that he lost title deeds to the land when in actual fact the title deeds were not in the name of Shomet.

Meanwhile, a 16-year old Epworth “prophetess” has appeared in court on a murder charge after she allegedly killed a toddler during a “healing” session.

The “prophetess”, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, was accompanied by her mother when she appeared before Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro.

It is alleged that on February 25, the “prophetess” gave the toddler a mixture of milk, cooking oil, salt and lemon to drink during the “healing session”. The toddler lost consciousness and died.

The “prophetess” was released into the custody of her mother and remanded to April 9 pending indictment to the High Court for trial.

