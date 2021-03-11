Man faces fraud charges over Tapiwa Makore’s head

A Harare man, Taurai Mukumba (37) appeared at the Harare Magistrate Court charged with fraud.

It is alleged that Munyaradzi Makore the father of the late Tapiwa Makore whose body was found without the head had consulted sangomas and was told that his head was in Malawi.

The State alleges that Makore started looking for a vehicle to Malawi to bring Tapiwa’s head home and he approached Mukumba who misrepresented to him that he had the vehicle for hire.

Makore then paid $4500 and US$125 as the fee for hiring the vehicle.

It is alleged Mukumba became evasive after he failed to provide the transport for Makore family leading to his arrest.

