Man batters wife to death

BY VANESSA GUZHA

A HARARE man was arrested yesterday for savagely attacking his wife, who later succumbed to the injuries, following a domestic dispute.

Sharon Munhenga (22) of Budiriro high-density suburb was assaulted by her husband, Macdonald Chivero on February 28, and died at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital on March 19.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the murder.

According to Nyathi, Munhenga was assaulted after she refused to leave the family home as ordered by her husband.

“She did not comply with the order and was seriously assaulted by the suspect with fists and open hands all over the body,” Nyathi said.

“The victim went to Sally Mugabe Hospital for medication and returned home.

“Her condition deteriorated and later died on March 19, 2021.”

In a related case, Nyathi said on March 25 2021 in Ruvimbo Phase 1, Chinhoyi, Nelson Nhunge (55) had an altercation with his wife, Faith Mhlanga (36), over food.

“The suspect struck his wife with a pot once on the left eye, then stabbed her with a knife several times on the neck before she died,” Nyathi said.

Nyathi added that police have since arrested the suspect and the body is still awaiting post-mortem at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

“Members of the public are urged to shun violence and people should not take the law into their hands, but should report to law enforcement agencies or approach third parties for assistance to resolve conflicts,” Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, the police are also investigating a suspected murder case where a body of an unidentified woman was found dumped close to Mukuvisi River on Thursday.

