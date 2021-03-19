Man (47) rapes two minors

BY REX MPHISA

A 47-YEAR-OLD Beitbridge man allegedly raped two girls aged six and seven on the same day.

Patson Stewart (47) of Mfelandawonye in Dulivhadzimo is now in remand custody awaiting trial next week.

In opposing bail on Thursday this week, investigation officer Allen Kurado said the accused was likely to interfere with investigations.

According to the State, the two children, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, were able to identify Stewart’s pants which he wore on March 6 this year, the day he abused them.

On the day, Stewart allegedly invited the girls into his room and abused them.

After a search, neighbours reportedly found the children naked in his room after he had refused to open the door.

