Logarusic’s Perfect win

Online Reporter

The Warriors have enhanced their chances of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals after edging a battling a Botswana side 1-0 in Francistown tonight.

The Zimbabwe national team stands at eight points, and second on the Group H log standing, after sticker Perfect Chikwende’s solitary goal on the 14th minute.

The Zdravko Logarusic-coached side will qualify for the third time in a row if Zambia fails to beat the Desert Foxes of Algeria in a match to be played later tonight.

Warriors will host Chipolopolo of Zambia at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Monday night in what could be a dead rubber match if Algeria avoids a defeat to Chipolopolo.

Botswana, who play Algeria in their last match on Monday, are virtually out of Afcon qualifiers.

