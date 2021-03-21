Liverpool star agrees to join Barcelona

FC Barcelona look to have got their first signing for next season after a Liverpool star has reportedly agreed a pre-contract with the club.

Reds midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is set to leave the club for free when his contract expires at the end of the season.

English publication Times has reported that the Dutch midfielder has decided to join the Catalan giants after agreeing to a pre-contract.

It was widely reported that Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman wanted to sign Wijnaldum last season but that fell through due to the club’s financial situation.

The 30-year-old is set to become the first signing in Joan Laporta’s second spell as club president, having brought in the likes of Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto’o, Dani Alves and Deco in his first spell.

Despite his contract situation at the club, Wijnaldum remains a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s side this season after making 40 appearances across all competitions.

The Dutchman joined the Reds from Newcastle United in 2016 and went on to play key role in the club winning the Uefa Champions League and Premier League.

— Laduma

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw