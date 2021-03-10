Kudos to ZRP for enhancing relations with journalists

MEDIA representatives in Bulawayo met senior police officials in the city on Tuesday to enhance working relations between the two parties, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

The city’s senior police officials were led by Officer Commanding Bulawayo province Commissioner Patton Mbangwa, who made a call to journalists to embrace a culture of investigative journalism and maintain active communication with the law enforcement agency to achieve national objectives of sustainable development, peace and harmony.

The meeting, the first of its kind in Bulawayo, was part of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Zimbabwe’s nationwide efforts to develop, enhance good working relations between the police and the media.

Since the national COVID-19-induced lockdown came into effect last year in March, journalists have had run-ins with State security agents across the country while executing their duties.

Mbangwa noted that the meeting was important because it symbolised mutual understanding, cordial relationship enjoyed between the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the media.

The city’s top cop expressed appreciation for the media’s coverage of police operations resulting in the public appreciating their efforts in fulfilling their constitutional mandate to safeguard lives and property.

Mbangwa highlighted that ZRP’s involvement with the media was premised on the fact that they wanted to engage widely to provide quality service to the public.

Veteran journalist and board member of the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe, Tapfuma Machakaire, said the relationship was crucial because the “media is a silent powerhouse in the governance matrix which complements government business.”

Machakaire pointed out that governments all over the globe have no choice, but to use the media to disseminate information.

Misa Zimbabwe board member Pamenus Tuso stressed the importance of a harmonious relationship between the police and journalists. Cite

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw