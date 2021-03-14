Killer T tackles girl child abuse

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Killer T has moved beyond commemorating International Women’s Day to champion the cause of the girl child with the release of his latest song, Kuchemedza Mwanasikana, off his new album titled Conscious Diary.

The Mbare-bred singer joins other musicians, past and present, who use art to fight gender discrimination and abuse of women.

Born Kelvin Kusikwenyu, Killer T’s Kuchemedza Mwanasikana, is loaded with social commentary meant to conscientise society about the rights of the girl child.

In the song, Killer T highlights some of the physical and verbal abuses women endure in their day-to-day lives.

In expressing how society has become unsafe for the girl child, Killer T uses early marriage as escapism from abuse.

The Takuda Kumbofarawo composer’s album produced by Aya T at Hot Property Music and released last week features tracks such as Chazuro Nehope, Handina, Kuchemedza Mwana Sikana, Munditungamire, Murikuvaisepi and Ndaisamboda.

