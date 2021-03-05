Kenyan farm workers launch Scottish legal bid against tea giant

He said: “It will hopefully compel the company to radically change the conditions under which the workers are working, so these proceedings should result in substantial improvements in the terms and conditions of the employees still picking tea and hopefully bring to an end the prospect of more Kenyan workers suffering severe and long-term injuries in the way that these seven workers have.”

Personal injury specialist David Short, from Edinburgh firm Balfour and Manson, is representing the tea pickers.

He said: “In any court action one of the first things you have to look at is, where do we have jurisdiction, which court will allow you to raise an action.

“Here, we have a Scottish-registered company and therefore the appropriate place for action is a Scottish court.

“We’re suing for what would be appropriate for an award in Kenya. It reflects their conditions and their economy.”

‘Dreadful conditions’

Two years after the case began in 2017, a sheriff ordered Finlays to give the tea pickers’ legal team access to the farms in Kenya, allowing them to inspect their working conditions.

Finlays mounted a challenge in the courts in Nairobi, arguing successfully that the Scottish order could not be implemented unless it had been endorsed by a Kenyan court.

The tea pickers appealed against that decision and a judgement is expected in May.

Mr Short said: “They’re arguing that it’s unconstitutional.