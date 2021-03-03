Katsande expected to leave Chiefs

A respected legend of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) reckons if Willard Katsande is to leave Kaizer Chiefs this year, it would just be part if the football life cycle.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfield kingpin Roger Feutmba says it is the norm to have player casualties every time a football club is struggling.

Katsande, who does not seem to be high on head coach Gavin Hunt’s priority list having made just 13 appearances so far this season, is rumoured to be one of the players that will make way for new talent at the club next season.

“It’s difficult to say, but I believe he has served Kaizer Chiefs very well,” Feutmba tells KickOff.com.

“It’s a pity that they are not doing well at the moment and you know when a football team is not doing well there have to be some casualties. So I believe even though those who are on top have a responsibility too, I believe more of the responsibility lies on the players because they are the ones playing. They are the ones responsible for the results during the day of the match.

“So ya, there has to be a casualty. If you talk of Kaizer Chiefs at the moment they are one of the biggest teams in the country, the most popular team in the country, and they are one of the well known South African clubs in Africa.

“And what is happening now, it’s very sad for the brand of that football club. But I’ve always believed that it is just for a moment, they will always pull themselves back together and continue to be the best team we know they are.

“So ya that is football, when in football you stop doing well you have to renew your staff, even if that means letting some people go. If you talking about Katsande, he has served Kaizer Chiefs very well. And if he has to be part of the players Kaizer Chiefs have to let go, let it be. That is football.”

— KickOff.com

