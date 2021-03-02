Kachasu kills council worker

By newsday.co.zw
- March 2, 2021

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A MVURWI Town Council worker, Gumburai Magunde, was found dead on the roadside yesterday after he allegedly consumed too much of an illicit home-made beer, popularly known as kachasu.

He is alleged to have collapsed and died while on his way home at night. Passersby discovered his body in the morning and filed a police report.

Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case and warned people to shun illicit brews.

“I can confirm a case of sudden death in Mvurwi, which was caused by taking too much kachasu,” he said.

  • Follow Simbarashe on Twitter @Simbara08212619
Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *