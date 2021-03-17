Justice Ndewere appears before tribunal

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

SUSPENDED High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere will today appear before a tribunal appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to investigate her alleged misconduct case.

A letter from the tribunal chairperson, retired judge Justice Simbi Mubako to Justice Ndewere gleaned by NewsDay stated that the hearing would begin at 9am at the Harare Club.

“You are summoned to appear before the tribunal established in terms of Proclamation 7 of 2020, enquiring into the question of your removal from office,” it

read.

Other members of the thre–member tribunal are Yvonne Masvora and Charles Warara.

The High Court judge is facing allegations of gross misconduct in the performance of her duties, but she accuses Chief Justice Luke Malaba of wanting to fix her for defying his unlawful order in cases involving bail for former Labour minister Priscah Mupfumira and opposition MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala.

The Mubako tribunal was sworn into office on November 5, 2020 for a period of five months until April 5, 2021.

Justice Ndewere was suspended on November 5, 2020.

That same month, Justice Ndewere wrote to Mnangagwa to order a probe into Chief Justice Malaba’s alleged interference with her judicial functions.

Justice Ndewere’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa yesterday said that her client was frustrated that Judge President George Chiweshe had not appointed a judge to hear her urgent chamber application five months after Justices Benjamin Chikowero and Davison Foroma recused themselves on grounds of collegiality.

