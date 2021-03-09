International Women’s Day is about affording real dignity to women

YESTERDAY, the world celebrated International Women’s Day under the campaign theme #ChooseToChallenge.

The day is quite significant as women challenge gender inequalities and stereotypes that confront them on a daily basis.

Collectively, we can help create an inclusive world.

However, Zimbabwe has, more often than not, been found wanting in terms of pushing for gender parity and treating women as equals, with the country’s leaders viewed as the worst perpetrators of gender-based violence.

Ex-wife to Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa, is facing prosecution over issues relating to marital conflicts.

Chiwenga is clearly using the courts to settle personal scores, in the process perpetuating gender-based violence and psychological torture by denying her access to her children.

Marry had her bail denied numerous times when she wanted to seek treatment in neighbouring South Africa.

A few years ago, there were allegations that former Vice-President Kembo Mohadi had a public spat with his ex-wife Tambudzani Bhudagi Mohadi and even threatened to shoot her over a property dispute.

The MDC Alliance trio of Joanah Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri have been arrested numerous times without being convicted.

They were initially abducted and allegedly tortured by suspected State security agents and the authorities dismissed their narrative saying the abductions were stage-managed.

Buhera West MP Joseph Chinotimba went as far as alleging that Mamombe was a mental case in Parliament.

Former MDC-T president Thokozani Khupe was attacked at the late party founder Morgan Tsvangirai’s funeral in February 2018 allegedly by youths that included his successor Nelson Chamisa’s right-hand man then. They threatened to burn the rondavel in which she had sought refuge as they bayed for her head.

These events involve political actors that are not keen to create conducive conditions for women to participate in politics.

Zimbabwean men need to recognise women as equals, lest the country risks celebrating calendar days without any significance.

While strides have been made across the world insofar as gender equality is concerned, COVID-19 has also presented unforeseen challenges to the efforts and unfortunately, women are the most affected. The COVID-19 pandemic has widened gender inequalities.

Women are already battling structural inequalities, with empirical evidence the world over showing that women are disadvantaged in terms of education, access to resources and opportunities, gender pay gaps, decision-making powers and in asserting their human, sexual and reproductive rights.

Globally, 70% of healthcare workers and first responders are women, yet they are not at par with their male counterparts. At 28%, the gender pay gap in the health sector is higher than the overall gender pay gap (16%).

Zimbabwe has potential to promote gender equality and government has to take the lead in accelerating the initiative.

