India News | J-K: Pulwama Administration Installs Tracking Devices on Vehicles

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 2 (ANI): The district administration of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama has installed GPS tracking devices on vehicles of Municipal Committees besides Geo tagging of collection and dumping sites to ensure strict vigilance over the movement of these vehicles.

“The District Administration has installed the tracking devices in all the vehicles including trucks, dumpers, JCB’s, Hoppers etc available under the offices of Municipal Council Pulwama and Municipal Committees Pampore, Awantipora, Khrew and Tral,” said District Magistrate Raghav Langar.

“This step has been initiated by the District Administration after the Councillors raised the issue of overcharging and manipulation of bills by the concerned Municipal Committees and Municipal Council,” Langar said.

He said that the GPS tracking devices would help in tracking the movement of the vehicles besides the inbuilt Odometer would help in calibrating the actual distance travelled by the vehicle.

The android based App hosted on the cloud, has the feature of tracking live location of the vehicles which would facilitate officers to know the actual location of the vehicles, distance covered by the vehicle in the last fifteen days, speed monitoring and path tracking so that the fake billing and excessive consumption of Petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL) is checked.

Locals of Pulwama district hailed this step taken by the district administration as it will help the make district clean and will eventually benefit them. (ANI)