I use my talent to educate society: Jedza

AWARD-WINNING comedian Takunda “Jedza” Claude Nyakakuru (pictured) says he uses talent to give people life lessons and offer solutions to problems experienced in society.

The 22-year-old comedian, who has been working with some popular comedians such as Cathy “Dhafu” Chapungu and Terrence “Jatiwero” Chirinda at Naiza Boom told NewsDay Life & Style that his desire is to export Zimbabwean comedy.

“Acting has always been my passion, I live to entertain and educate people through comedy. I believe that people should pay attention to comedy as it helps relieve stress. As comedians we make people laugh away their problems and sorrow,” he said.

“The first time I made it on set was in 2019 when I was invited by my friend Tatenda Mutasa to the studio at Naiza Boom in Chitungwiza. I was standing in for the main actor who had not turned up. I nailed the performance and Michael “Naiza” Mazviona the founder of Naiza Boom then asked me to join the family. This is how I became popular for my role as Jedza in Naiza Boom comedies,” he said.

Jedza, who is inspired by top stand-up comedians such as United States’ Kelvin Hart and South Africa’s Trevor Noah, bemoaned lack of sponsorship for the arts sector.

“Sponsorship is the biggest challenge for me to take my career to another level as many of us rely on revenue from the adverts, personal savings and well-wishers. It is quite disappointing how we have made an impact yet we do not have full-time promoters and sponsors,” he said.

“We use limited resources for our productions, but fans we have on different social media platforms such as YouTube are just unbelievable. Imagine what we could do if we had financial support.”

He said some of the challenges he faced had forced him to work extra hard.

“I feel blessed to be part of some major projects this year. I am looking forward to partnering with Zimbabwe advertising online where I will be advertising many merchants and businesses,” he said.

“I will also be doing commercial series for Moana Studio by MacDee and Marj, and a movie called Blossom which features Tik Tokers under Zambezi Motion Pictures.”

Jedza features on a Naiza Boom series Vimbiso every Monday.

Some of the trending comedy skits that he presented include Jedza The Notorious Maid, Shamwari Yepamoyo and Life of

Regrets.

