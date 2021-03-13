Hurungwe man kills girl, steals her groceries

BY VANESSA GUZHA

A HURUNGWE man was yesterday arrested for allegedly killing a 15-year-old girl and stealing groceries she had bought from nearby shops.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the murder, adding that the 26-year-old suspect Tawanda Kasinga was also on the police wanted list for robbery and theft cases that took place in Magunje.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Tawanda Kasinga (26) of Nyamupfukudza village 2, Chief Dendera, Hurungwe in connection with a suspected murder case of a female juvenile (15) which occurred on February 7, 2021,” Nyathi said.

He said on February 7, the victim was sent to Doro Business Centre in Hurungwe to buy some groceries and she did not return home.

She was later found dead in a bush near the shopping centre.

Investigations, Nyathi said, led to the arrest of Kasinga from his hideout in Banket, Mashonaland West province on March 8, 2021.

He was also found in possession of some grocery items which were last seen being carried by the victim.

“It was also established that the suspect was on the police wanted persons’ list for robbery and theft cases which occurred in Magunje,” Nyathi said.

He said Karinga had also donated some stolen grocery items to his relatives.

“We applaud members of the public for being observant and supplying vital information which assisted the police in this arrest.”

