Gweru seeks to borrow $100m for cars

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

GWERU City Council has approached the Local Government ministry seeking authority to borrow $100 million for the purchase of utility vehicles to improve service delivery.

In a notice, Gweru acting town clerk Vakai Chikwekwe said they wanted to use the vehicles for water, sewer and refuse teams as well as for housing and environmental health outreach activities.

“Notice is hereby given for general information and in accordance with section 290(3) of the Urban Councils Act Chapter 29:15 and that subject to consent of the minister of Local Government being obtained in terms of section 290(4) of the said Act, the city of Gweru proposes to borrow a sum of $100 000 000 for the acquisition of utility vehicles (supervision) for water, sewer and refuse gangs and for housing and health supervision and for use in other service departments,” the notice, seen by Southern Eye Weekender yesterday, reads.

Chikwekwe, in the notice, said ratepayers and other interested people had up to 21 says to lodge any objections to the application.

Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association director Cornelia Selipiwe said: “We will have a position after going through the papers.”

But several residents took to the residents association’s WhatsApp group to vent their anger over council’s decision to prioritise middle managers’ vehicles.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw