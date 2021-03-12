Guards break into gold miner’s home, steal passport

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

TWO private security guards have been arrested after they allegedly broke into gold miner and clergyman, Mathias Madziwanzira’s Ruwa home at the weekend, where they stole goods valued at $670 565, a passport and a R60 000 wrist watch, among other items.

Mandiwanzira is the leader of Mathias and Mildred Ministries.

Chrispen Chiwashira (26), employed by Milmath Security, and Henry Mateyo (50), employed by Safeguard Security, yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, who remanded them in custody to March 25 for trial.

In denying them bail, Mangosi said there was overwhelming evidence that the accused committed the crime as shown by the CCTV footage which was recorded as they gained entry into the house through the roof.

The pair allegedly dug a hole at the gate to gain entry into the premises.

Among the stolen items were expensive perfumes valued at US$3 600, and a passport belonging to Mildred, Mandiwanzira’s wife.

Lancelot Mutsokoti represented the State.

Last year, nine armed robbers pounced on Madziwanzira’s home and stole processed gold, a pistol and cash.

