Govt to roll out e-learning strategy

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

GOVERNMENT will begin rolling out an e-learning national strategy for schools to ensure that learning disruptions caused by COVID-19 are

bridged.

This was revealed yesterday by Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa during a post-Cabinet Press briefing, where she said the smart education concept would increase the use of ICTs in Zimbabwe’s education sector across the geographical divide.

“The national e-learning strategy for schools is part of the SMART Zimbabwe 2030 master plan, which is programme 15 of the Cabinet-approved government priority programmes on innovation,” Mutsvangwa said.

She said a manufacturing plant in Msasa, Harare, had the capacity to assemble 150 000 ICT learning gadgets per annum, adding that government was targeting to ensure connectivity to 1 500 schools, electrify 434 schools and manufacture the 150 000 devices as per order.

Mutsvangwa said under the programme, each school is expected to be equipped with a computer laboratory comprising 41 computers, a server, a projector, a printer, a white board and connectivity.

Folow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw