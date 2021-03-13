Govt gazettes Harare’s new burial, water charges

By VANESSA GUZHA

LOCAL Government minister July Moyo yesterday gazetted new fees for burial space in Harare while also announcing a massive hike in water charges and refuse collection fees for the capital.

The latest increases, coming at a time businesses and residents have been clamouring for a 50% slash in municipal rates owing to depleted incomes because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, will weigh down heavily on the capital’s estimated three million inhabitants, who are already failing to access adequate services including potable water.

Residents in high-density areas will now pay $115 per cubic meter for the first 5m3, up from $100, and thereafter as much as $200 per cubic meter for more than 20m3 of water consumed.

Residents in low-density areas will now be expected to pay $153 per cubic meter for the first 5m3, and thereafter as much as $210 per cubic meter.

Non-residential properties, including hotels and restaurants, will pay $200 for the first 50m3 and $180 in excess of 50m3, subject to a minimum monthly charge of $10 000.

Schools will be classified as domestic consumers.

On cemeteries, Moyo approved that it would now cost at least $14 300 to bury an adult and $6 945 for children in the city’s Area A+ while for Area A, adults will pay $8 170 with children paying $4 085.

For Area B, adults will get their burial space for $6 130, while children will get theirs for $ 3 270.

“It is hereby notified that the Minister of Local Government and Public Works has, in terms of section 229 of the Urban Councils Act [Chapter 29:15], as read with section 33 of the Cemeteries Act [Chapter 5:04], approved the following regulations made in terms of section 12 of the Cemeteries Act [Chapter 5:04], by the City Council of Harare, in its capacity as trustee of Harare Cemeteries,” the gazette read in part. Non-residents will be made to fork out $8 170 an adult and $4 085 a child for burial space under the approved charges.

Cremations for adult resident Hindus will cost $8 170, and for non-Hindus $12 255, while non-resident Hindus will pay $12 255 and non-resident non-Hindus will fork out $16 340.

For the cremation of foreigners, it will cost $28 595.

The minister also approved new fees for the reservation of a grave site and for the burial of ashes or a body in a grave in area A or B or A+ effective January 1, 2021.

It will cost $2 045 for the disposal of ashes by scattering in Area A, B or A+.

Under the Harare (Incorporated and Local Government Areas) (Waste Management) (Amendment) By-laws, 2021 (No 28), Moyo approved by-laws that would seek a hike in refuse collection fees to $565, up from $28 for high-density and $803 from $42 for low-density areas.

“It is hereby notified that the Minister of Local Government and Public Works has, in terms of section 229 of the Urban Councils Act [Chapter 29:15], approved the following by-laws made by the City Council of Harare,” the notice read in part.

It will take at least $1 632 for commercial refuse collection per week under the new fees structure approved by the minister.

“For the removal of excess domestic waste or garden waste, a pre-paid charge of- (a) for the supply and subsequent removal of a standard waste receptacle containing domestic or garden waste — $1 258.”

