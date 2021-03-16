Govt announces amnesty for prisoners

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

GOVERNMENT has de-congested the country’s overcrowded prisons by pardoning convicted criminals who had served at least a third of their sentences, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa annonced during a post cabinet media briefing today.

The move comes after pressure by civic organisations and human rights groups who raised a red flag over overcrowding at the country’s prisons posing a serious health hazard to both inmates and wardens.

“The proposed general amnesty is targeted at all prisoners who have served at least one third of their sentences, save for those convicted of specified offenses, such as murder, treason, rape or any sexual offense, carjacking, robbery, stock theft and public violence,” Mutsvangwa said.

More details to follow…

