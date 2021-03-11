Former Studio 263 star Anne Nhira dies

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SOUTH AFRICA BASED Zimbabwean actress, model and film producer Anne Nhira, famed for her starring role as Vimbai Jari in the yesteryear soap Studio 263, has died.

She was 38.

Nhira’s brother Juan confirmed the death.

“My sister, my friend, my icon, my superstar, my mentor, gone too soon. May your soul rest in peace Anne Nhira The African Queen Diva,” Juan wrote on Facebook.

Nhira reportedly succumbed to injuries after she was mugged on Monday afternoon in South Africa.

More details to follow …..

