Flashy lifestyle exposes ‘thieving maid’

BY NIZBERT MOYO

AN insatiable appetite for a “flashy” lifestyle by a Bulawayo maid attracted the attention of the police, leading to her arrest on allegations of stealing US$23 000 from her employer.

Bulawayo police yesterday confirmed the arrest of Senzeni Ngwenya, 60, and her son Welcome (32) for theft.

The two had bought a Nissan caravan omnibus, building material, and went on a spending spree.

Their lifestyle attracted the attention of law enforcement agents.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the accused resided in Matshobana suburb.

“On February 21, police received information to the effect that the two were living beyond their means. This led to suspicion that they could have been spending stolen money. Investigations were made and it was discovered that the two had indeed stolen,” Ncube

said.

He said police acting on the information, proceeded to house number 402 Matshobana and picked Senzeni and her son for questioning.

Senzeni indicated that she picked a plastic bag containing US$23 000 at her employer’s Entumbane house.

Ncube said police recovered the Nissan Caravan omnibus, a mountain bicycle, shovel, wheelbarrow, 10 bags of cement and other goods allegedly bought with the stolen money.

The two will appear in court soon.

