Film project fights gender discrimination

BY SHARON SIBINDI

BULAWAYO’S Ibhayisikopo Film Project says its book titled Towards a Digital Reporting Manual on Gender-Based Violence has received a positive response from university students who use it as resource material for their media and film studies.

In 2019, Ibhayisikopo Film Project embarked on a campaign that seeks to improve women’s access to, and participation in, the media, film and television industry.

The project, funded by Hivos, also seeks to build the capacity of students to fight gender-based violence (GBV) through offering a media reporting manual and an increased level of digital participation.

Priscilla Sithole-Ncube of Ibhayisikopo Film Project told NewsDay Life & Style that there was need for a lot of awareness campaigns to address gender injustice, discrimination in the media and film industry.

“Gender is a cross-cutting issue. The book is being used by a lot of students and other media houses. Some are using it when writing dissertations and we have learnt that they use the book as a reference book,” she said.

“The GBV digital reporting manual will be used to address the barriers that restrict the influence of women doers and change makers in film and the media. The book is available for downloads on our website for free.”

Sithole-Ncube said the project aimed to contribute towards the fight against gender-based violence and toxic masculinity in Zimbabwe’s socio-political landscape.

“The strategy to achieve this will involve working with the media houses, the public, government institutions, tertiary institutions and arts organisations so as to create and implement a solution,” she said.

“The GBV digital reporting manual will also be a rallying point for women’s advocacy initiatives and help women in the media to self-organise against gender inequality, sexual harassment, gender-based violence and women’s lack of access to economic empowerment.”

