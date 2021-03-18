Filipino designer engages Zim artist

BY SHARON SIBINDI

RENOWNED Filipino fashion designer John Ablaza has disclosed that he is set to collaborate with Zimbabwean scrimshaw artist Moses Kalembela in his upcoming project that will showcase the African art.

Ablaza told NewsDay Life & Style that he came up with the idea of incorporating the works of Kalembela and his designs to create a garment line.

“I am creating a garment line out of this collaboration, the details of which I can’t say for now so as not to lose the element of surprise when we launch it. This definitely will be a long range collaboration and my aim is to showcase a unique African art at its best,” Ablaza said.

“I am expecting a good collaboration with Kalembela and hope that he can inspire other artists to always be patient and wait for the right opportunity that their work will be highlighted one day.”

Ablaza said he was impressed by the uniqueness and beauty of Kalembela’s works when he met him during his first trip to Zimbabwe through a mentorship programme organised by the United States embassy in Harare.

Kalembela said he was excited to be collaborating with the legendary designer.

While designers across the globe were grumbling about the effects of COVID-19, Ablaza said the love for Zimbabwe forced him to return home.

“I can relate to how everyone suffered due to the pandemic (COVID-19) and I feel like I have an obligation to do something to help in motivating the designers and artisans I have worked with in my two trips in Zimbabwe, to be inspired, move on and be hopeful,” he said.

“Everyone in the world is greatly affected by the pandemic and It is so sad that a lot of people are losing their jobs and business.

“Some are physically and mentally affected due to so much anxieties and uncertainty on what is going to happen next”

