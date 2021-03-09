Ensure transparency in COVID-19 vaccines procurement, govt urged

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

WOMEN rights activists have urged government to put in place measures that will ensure transparency and accountability by the private sector once it is allowed to procure COVID-19 vaccines.

In a statement yesterday, the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) said government should ensure that the vaccines imported by the private sector are provided to beneficiaries for free.

“We urge the government to support this position by announcing the applicable measures within the system to ensure that vaccines are not sold and are not further commercialised to the detriment of the nation.”

“We urge the de-prioritisation of testing over the vaccine roll out. We further urge complete re-prioritisation of mass-based community testing and mass-based community tracing,” WCoZ said.

Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association president Johannes Marisa told NewsDay that the private sector would continue to support government in all its initiatives.

Government plans to inoculate over 10 million citizens to achieve herd immunity.

