ED eases lockdown, letters no longer required

BY MOSES MATENGA

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa eased Covid19 lockdown measures announcing that schools and universities must prepare to open while the informal sector, industry and small businesses are now free to operate allowing the economy to reopen.

Zimbabwe has been under strict lockdown since January 5, 2021, as numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths were soaring.

In his national address this afternoon reviewing lockdown measures, Mnangagwa said letters will not be required to travel while curfew will be adjusted to 10pm to 530 am.

Mnangagwa said supermarkets will now operate up to 7pm with intercity travelling allowed with bus operators adhering to World Health Organisation (WHO) Covid19 regulations.

“I want to assure the nation that more vaccines will be coming and people will have an opportunity to be vaccinated,” Mnangagwa said.

“An overwhelming number of enquiries from those outside the first phase is encouraging as they show a desire to vaccinate. While the vaccination programme is voluntary, let us remain mindful of the need to protect ourselves, our loved ones and the entire nation,” Mnangagwa said.

Wearing of face masks and sanitisation remains a requirement

Curfew from 10 pm to 5:30

Letters no longer required

Industry according to open:- to adhere to WHO guidelines

Supermarkets to operate up to 7pm

SMEs food markets to open

Schools must prepare to open in accordance with WHO and national Covid19 guidelines

Restaurants to open for takeaways only, no sit ins

Bars, night clubs, gyms remain closed

Intercity travel to resume



