EcoSure beefs up its services, rolls out tents and ablutions as add-ons

HARARE – EcoSure, Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe’s micro-insurance business, has included tents and mobile ablution facilities to its funeral policy holders as the company beefs up its mobile insurance package with convenient add-ons.

The move will ensure that for a small addition to their monthly premiums, bereaved families receive guaranteed shelter at funeral gatherings and that mourners can have access to ablution facilities throughout the period.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness on the need to maintain high standards of hygiene and so we are offering bereaved families the choice to ensure that mourners can access ablution facilities (toilets) on site, and that they can also access tents to cover them from the sun and adverse weather conditions,” said Mr Givemore Jojo, Cassava Smartech’s Chief Commercial Officer.

He said the add-on services were available to any EcoSure policy holder on the *900# short code at a cost of just ZW$100 per person, per month.

Mr Jojo said bereaved and paid-up members will get two mobile toilets, a 50-seater tent plus a janitor to ensure cleanliness of the mobile ablution facilities. Alternatively, a policy holder can elect to get cash of up to ZW$50 000, in lieu of the service.

Chief Life and Principal Officer, Mr Godwin Mashiri, said the EcoSure would continue helping families during times of bereavement.

“Our experienced staff and partners remain committed to helping bereaved families go through their loss with respect, compassion and dignity,” he said.

Mr Mashiri added that Econet Life would also continue working with its Funeral Service Provider partners, who have over 500 branches countrywide, to administer the tents and ablution facilities the to bereaved families.

“The tents and ablution facilities will be delivered within a 40 kilometre radius from the provincial Central Business Districts of the nearest EcoSure Funeral Service Provider,” he said.

“We will continue to serve where the need is greatest by providing inclusive insurance solutions that ensure basic funeral services are accessible to all Zimbabweans,” Mr Mashiri said.

Mr Jojo said the group would continue to respond to customer feedback by rolling out relevant products that are tailormade to meet the needs of all families.

EcoSure offers affordable and reliable funeral cover to more than 1.5 million people and offers packages from as low as ZW$50 per person, per month, with pay outs as high as ZW$500 000.

