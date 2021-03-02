Does China-Zim marriage benefit both parties?

BY CHRISTINE MATINANGA

A MARRIAGE built on rocks does not last. The Lome Agreement of 1975 between European Economic Community and African Caribbean and Pacific countries signifies that most alliances are not made in good faith, but to benefit one party.

China and Zimbabwe have been “married’’ for over four decades and their relationships has been coined by many as the microcosm of China-Africa relations.

Zimbabwe’s isolation from the Western markets has caused China to become its primary ally in recent years.

The problem with China-Zimbabwe relations stems from the fact that it seems as if one party is benefiting more than the other.

Indeed, China has offered a lot of aid and investments but has Zimbabwe really benefitted? Over the years, major projects like the expansion of the hydro-electric dam on Lake Kariba, financing Zimbabwe’s cotton production, construction of the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden, Mahusekwa Hospital and National Defence University among others are an indication of China’s willingness to develop Zimbabwe.

However, is the aid offered in good faith?

For a marriage to mature, it must be premised on principles and trust.

The marriage seems to be strategic rather than out of good faith.

China seeks to benefit from raw materials and agricultural products like tobacco which are scarce in that Asian country while in Zimbabwe, the elite seeks to benefit from the national purse.

This has caused opposition parties in Zimbabwe to criticise Chinese influence and accuse the government of mortgaging the country’s minerals and other natural resources in exchange for aid.

Zimbabwe continues to sign opaque contracts and investment treaties with China as most of them are being given to Chinese companies while local companies are closing.

The covert intentions of Chinese activities in Zimbabwe can be seen through the way the Chinese repatriate profits to their country by employing Chinese nationals instead of local licensed personnel.

Thus, from a developmental perspective, Chinese development is closely associated with development of the underdeveloped in a system of subordinate relationship.

When problems arise in a marriage, divorce is not the only option.

In the China-Zimbabwe case, pulling away from China is not the only solution but rather Zimbabwe needs to stop depending heavily on it.

Zimbabwe should learn from the failure of Economic Structural Adjustment Programmes that foreign aid should not be relied upon especially aid that comes with conditions.

Chinese aid either comes in the form of infrastructure development or loans that are directed to a specific project.

The most pressing question that arises is whether the help is a nefarious subversion masked in ultrism.

Zimbabwe is rich in natural resources — a factor that attracted not only China but most countries.

The problem is Zimbabwe is keen to give away raw materials for aid.

China looted the Chiadzwa diamonds which caused the $15 billion saga, which Zimbabwe could have benefited from.

Zimbabwe is rich in platinum with reserves estimated to last more than 400 years.

There are a number of opportunities which Zimbabwe can exploit in order to develop and become the breadbasket of Africa.

In order to institute innovative reforms, Zimbabwe can institute the gold standard.

The gold standard is a monetary system where a country’s currency or paper money has a value directly linked to gold.

Zimbabwe is rich in gold reserves and can use them to peg the value of its currency, thus limiting inflation and creating a fixed price exchange rate.

Zimbabwe should stop selling gold to other countries and getting small profits.

Zimbabwe had the Sovereign Wealth fund but it was abandoned around 2013.

Zimbabwe does not have money but has a large, albeit struggling mining industry whose profits can be kept in the Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Other than just being dependent on China, Zimbabwe can take advantage of China’s policy for instance its 14th Development Plan set for 2021 to 2025.

Zimbabwe has its own National Development Strategy, which is set for 2021 to 2025. Zimbabwe can use some of these policies without necessarily looking for aid from other countries.

The fundamental point is that China-Zimbabwe relations should not be the core focus of Zimbabwe’s foreign policy, but rather Zimbabwe should seek other independent options that can develop the once breadbasket of Africa.

Christine Rumbidzai Matinanga is a masters of science in international trade and diplomacy student at University of Zimbabwe. She writes here in her personal capacity.

