Dealing with fear of death Pt 2

GOD our Father is everlasting. In His plan, He put humanity upon earth on a dominion mandate. The fall of womankind and mankind brought about spiritual death accompanied by natural or physical death.

Erasmus Makarimayi

However, the risen Christ is the antidote for spiritual death. The reason why He ordained preachers is that the life-giving Gospel reaches out to all that we might have life and have it more abundantly.

Let us get into the Bible. Romans 6:23 teaches: “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” So the eternal life is a gift. It is not worked for. We believe in Jesus and that sorts it out. Jesus tells us in John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

I have dialogued with some people who are so preoccupied with fear of death that their execution of their purpose and mandate on earth is compromised. If it is driven by unbelief of the Gospel of Christ, it is cause for concern because there is no hope after death.

In rough terms, all believe that God the Creator is powerful. If this is true with you, it means you know you are safe if He is on your side.

The path is what religion refuses. As we found out previously, that is where life is.

Here is access to God the Father; John 14:6: “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”

I will go further and assure you that if Jesus Christ saved you, His life in you cannot be stolen.

You didn’t surrender to tricksters. Jesus assures us in John 10:27-30: “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me: And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand. My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand. I and my Father are one.”

Furthermore, we preach the risen Christ. We have not believed and trusted in mere humans like our dead forbearers who are in their graves. I like how Apostle Paul argues this in 1 Corinthians 15:17-20: “And if Christ has not been raised, your faith is mere delusion [futile, fruitless], and you are still in your sins [under the control and penalty of sin]; And further, those who have died in [spiritual fellowship and union with] Christ have perished (are lost)! If we who are [abiding] in Christ have hope only in this life and that is all, then we are of all people most miserable and to be pitied. But the fact is that Christ (the Messiah) has been raised from the dead, and He became the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep [in death].”

This means all who die (read sleep) as believers shouldn’t fear death because Jesus has gone ahead and is our guarantee.

There is a better place awaiting us after we finish our assignments here on earth according to individual mandates.

We are comforted by the gracious words in 1 Corinthians 15:53-57: “For this corruptible must put on incorruption, and this mortal must put on immortality. So when this corruptible shall have put on incorruption, and this mortal shall have put on immortality, then shall be brought to pass the saying that is written, Death is swallowed up in victory. O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

The more you know, the more you are at peace. You prepare for eternity without fear of death. Death (sleep) is merely transport to a better place. The sequence is further detailed in, 1 Corinthians 15:25-26: “For he must reign, till he hath put all enemies under his feet. The last enemy that shall be destroyed is death.”

At the consummation of time death shall be no more. Revelation 21:4, settles: “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”

Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

All Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

