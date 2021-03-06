Dealing with fear of death (1)

MANY have questions concerning the hereafter. Is there hope after death?

A considerable number want to know if there is an existence or life after the grave. If you have attended funerals, you may have appreciated that there are those called the “owners” of the departed who are so powerful or should I say highly respected. I just want you to think so that you arrive at a sound conclusion.

You may remember that I have always stated that the quality of your questions in life define the quality of your life. Could it be that the owners are the ones with power or unseen conveyor belt to take the dearly departed to their ancestors? Do ancestors have the power and do they have their territory or space allotted in the spiritual realm according to lineage and totem?

Because of the many questions without answers emanating from the fact that the truth of the Gospel of Christ or the Grace of God has not penetrated certain thinking or mindsets. I may not be far from accuracy that the average African is afraid of death. My singling out Africa is because of certain cultural beliefs such as the living dead.

Dear reader, this doesn’t mean that other nationalities and cultures aren’t in a serious quandary and reach out to the dead by their own order. The answer starts by answering for yourself, to what extent is God real to me and who is He? Does He live forever?

Before we discuss further, let us start with basic issues. When believers, that is, those who accepted the Gospel/Grace and confessed the Lordship of Jesus die, we call it sleep. They shall wake up when Christ returns. Let’s hear from Acts 1:9-11, “[9] And when he had spoken these things, while they beheld, he was taken up; and a cloud received him out of their sight. [10] And while they looked steadfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel; [11] Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.” We shall study this further later on.

The saved or born again believers are alive while the unsaved are dead although they’re physically in existence. 1 John 5:12, doesn’t mince words, “He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life.”

So believers or Christians are alive. Elsewhere Apostle Paul tells us in Ephesians 2:1-2, Amplified, “[1] And you [He made alive], when you were dead (slain) by [your] trespasses and sins [2] In which at one time you walked [habitually]. You were following the course and fashion of this world [were under the sway of the tendency of this present age], following the prince of the power of the air. [You were obedient to and under the control of] the [demon] spirit that still constantly works in the sons of disobedience [the careless, the rebellious, and the unbelieving, who go against the purposes of God].”

So after being born by our parents, though we breathe we are dead in the eyes of God till we have Jesus. 1 Corinthians 15:22, points out, “For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive.”

We can even succeed at school, university, business, slay and be the richest around but without Christ we would be dead. To make it even more concerning, the unsaved cannot understand these spiritual matters. 1 Corinthians 2:14, AMP, reads, “But the natural, non-spiritual man does not accept or welcome or admit into his heart the gifts and teachings and revelations of the Spirit of God, for they are folly (meaningless nonsense) to him; and he is incapable of knowing them [of progressively recognising, understanding, and becoming better acquainted with them] because they are spiritually discerned and estimated and appreciated.”

What does Jesus have to say concerning life? In John 11:25-26, “[25] Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: [26] And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this?”

So non-believers are dead. Believers shall never die. They sleep. Jesus is the Resurrection and Life and this life is eternal.

From my earlier questions it shows that the owners of the dearly departed have access to the empty body, coffin and tomb only.

The ancestors have no say either. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

All Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

Fellowship with Pastor Makarimayi on Facebook and on www.twitter.com/PEMAKARIMAYI.

