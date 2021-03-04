Dancehall stars Poptain, Anita Jackson on crazy vibe

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

HIGH-RIDING dancehall singers Poptain and songbird Anita Jackson will take turns on the stage tomorrow during the “crazy vibe” pay per view (PPV) virtual show organised by Gateway Stream Music, a subsidiary of Rainbow Tourism Group.

This concert becomes the fourth PPV show since the launch of Gateway Stream Music in December last year, having previously hosted Andy Muridzo and Sulumani Chimbetu, Janet Manyowa, Jah Prayzah and Winky D.

Through PPV, one can pay to watch a live show online as it allows individuals to view the live-show online from the Gateway Stream Music App or website in real time.

Rainbow Tourism Group spokesperson Pride Khumbula said tickets for the concert were selling for US$1 or the equivalent in local currency per user, adding that the amount is also payable via all local mobile money platforms.

“The show will be available exclusively on Gateway Stream Music mobile and web application. Users simply need to download the app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store or visit the website https://gatewaystreammusic.com/,” she said.

“The combination of these two young artistes on one night is set to deliver fireworks for their fans in the comfort of their homes. Fans can look forward to a stellar performance presented in a high quality, high definition video output.”

Khumbula said the Gateway Stream Music Web and Mobile Application was a music platform established for both musicians and users, adding that it gave artistes access to consumers and ensured that they can earn revenue for their trade, reducing the risk of losing earnings through piracy.

“Musicians are able to upload their music, livestream their shows using the PPV platform in the Gateway Stream Music App, set pricing, manage inventory, socialise with their fans and receive revenue for all purchases through a revolutionary wallet function located in the app,” she said.

“A unique feature of the application is the socialisation capability where artistes can interact with their fans and share content in the same way as they would on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp.”

Khumbula said users should look forward to listening to their favourite local music, buy music, livestream, album launches and connecting with their favourite artistes on the Gateway Stream Music.

She said the app was available on the Google Play Store for Android devices and Apple App Store for iOS devices.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw