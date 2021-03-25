COVID-19 awareness is the missing link

EDITORIAL COMMENT

CABINET on Tuesday resolved to increase surveillance at the country’s ports of entry in a bid to ensure migrants coming from neighbouring countries during the Easter holidays use legal entry points and adhere to World Health Organisation and local safety measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and avoid the onset a virulent third wave.

Addressing a post-Cabinet Press briefing on Tuesday, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said random movements internally and across borders could prove to be a cocktail for disaster in the fight against the novel virus which is mutating at an alarming rate.

With one of our neighbours, South Africa, already reeling under the third wave, we have no choice but to implement stringent measures during the upcoming holidays.

What a brainwave, given the state of preparedness of our healthcare system which is in shambles and has been in that state since before the advent of the pandemic.

The observation could have been even more apt if our government had a record of following up on its promises. Alas, it’s not the case. We will give it the thumbs up if it does this time around.

But we believe the fight should be centred more on educating the masses about the importance of sticking to COVID-19 protocols — regular washing of hands or sanitisation, social distancing and masking up — while also encouraging them to be vaccinated.

We say so because an enlightened citizenry understands the importance of such measures better than one that gropes in the dark. So it is prudent for authorities to roll out massive awareness campaigns now, although it may be too late to cater for the forthcoming holidays.

The campaigns can use pictures of prominent persons such as President Emmerson Mnangagwa taking the COVID-19 jab to debunk the myths clouding vaccination.

We are of the view that the campaigns, if carried out throughout the country, will have a huge impact on vaccine uptake and other safety measures since COVID-19 is still with us.

Given that we have survived the pandemic through sheer luck thus far, we call upon our lethargic authorities to, at least, do the right thing this time since vaccination may turn out to be our saviour.

We say so because they have often been found wanting in this protracted fight against the deadly virus.

