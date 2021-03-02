Courts resume normal operations

By Sizalokuhle Ncube

Normal court operations have resumed nationwide starting today following the relaxation of the national lockdown regulations by President Mnangagwa yesterday.

Announcing resumption of courts business, Chief Justice Malaba said operations will proceed in the manner set out in the Practice Directions 1 to 4 of 2021.

“Normal court operations, including the offices of the Master and the Sheriff of the High Court, shall resume with effect from 2 March 2021, subject to the requirements of paragraphs 10, 11, 12 and 13 of this Practice Direction.”

“The filing and processing of new cases, process, documents, pleadings, papers and court orders, including service and execution by the Sheriff and the Messenger of Court, shall be done in terms of the applicable Court Rules, legislation or court order,” Malaba said.

