Court reinstates NetOne CEO Muchenje

BY SIZALOKUHLE NCUBE

HIGH Court judge Justice Webster Chinamhora has reinstated embattled NetOne boss Lazarus Muchenje as the chief executive officer for the parastatal.

Muchenje confirmed his reinstatement.

“Yes, I can confirm that I have been reinstated as NetOne CEO. There is a court judgment on the issue,” he said.

Muchenje was fired from the telecommunications giant on December 21 last year immediately after being reinstated on the same day.

He was fired using common law or Notice of Termination according to the Labour Act.

More details to follow…

