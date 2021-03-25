Council rates hike irks private doctors

BY MOSES MUGUGUNYEKI

MEDICAL practitioners operating private health centres are exasperated by the Harare City Council (HCC)’s decision to raise rates by almost 1 000% this year, amid grievances over poor service delivery.

Medical practitioners who run surgeries in Harare’s residential areas said the council’s upward review of charges would see them paying around $30 000 a month from $3 000.

Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association (MDPPZA) president Johannes Marisa described the increase as irrational.

“Yes, there is need for council to review charges so that they provide services as per their mandate. However, increasing fees for surgeries by almost 1 000% is just unreasonable,” Marisa said.

“They are saying these payments of rates of $30 000 per month should be backdated to January, that means we have close to $90 000. These are some of the decisions that cause inflation.”

Marisa said as MDPPZA, they were consulting with their members and legal teams before they approach HCC and other local authorities across the country over the issue.

“As you know, we are a national board, so this increase of rates does not affect Harare only, but other private medical practitioners across the country. We are consulting our members and see how best we can engage the councils with regards to tariffs and utility fees,” he

said.

“There are other issues that we need to engage the councils and these include the issuing of health certificates to food handlers, among others.”

Marisa said the hike in rates would culminate in increase in fees charged by private medical practitioners.

Harare City Council said its $32,7 billion budget had been tailor-made to achieve the targets of the National Development Strategy 1 recently launched by government.

