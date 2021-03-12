Chinese investor up for rape

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A HARARE-BASED Chinese investor, who allegedly raped his 17-year-old housemaid for months, promising to take her to China was on Wednesday hauled before magistrate Judith Taruvinga, who granted him $15 000 bail.

Li Qiang (61) was not asked to plead and his matter was remanded to March 23.

As he was about to leave the court premises, Li was immediately arrested by immigration officers for breaching his conditions of stay in Zimbabwe.

Allegations are that in September last year, the complainant was cleaning Qiang’s bedroom when the latter entered and locked the door from inside and raped her.

After the abuse, he allegedly ordered her to stay at his house as he promised to take her to China.

It is further alleged that he continued to rape her on several occasions, but the matter came to light when complainant visited her grandmother and narrated her ordeal.

A police report was made, leading to Li’s arrest.

