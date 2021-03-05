CEOs dominate top 40 list

BY CHIEDZA KOWO

ZIMBABWE’S up-and-coming entrepreneurs, chief executive officers (CEOs) and middle-level corporate executives dominated the list of the country’s top 40 most influential leaders under 40 years.

Named the Most Influential Young Leaders in Zimbabwe Aged 40 and Below, the list was compiled by the Young Corporate Directors Network.

It features some of the emerging names in Zimbabwean business, as well as established nationals in a variety of fields including the arts.

George Manyaya, the deputy chairman of the Airports Company of Zimbabwe, EcoCash chief executive Natalie Jabangwe and Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) CEO Christopher Mugaga were some of the senior executives under 40 years who made it to the list.

ICT minister Jenfan Muswere and John Basera, the permanent secretary in the Agriculture ministry, were among the most notable names that featured on the list from the public sector while several entrepreneurs were also recognised for their exploits in business.

These included ZNCC president Tinashe Manzungu, as well as Picco Construction founder Rhinos Mautsa.

This week, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), congratulated Godfrey Koti, its spokesperson, for making it to the list.

“Well done for raising the ZTA flag high,” the authority said.

Other executives who made it to the list are Nash Paints boss Tinashe Mutarisi, Java Studios founder Passion Java, Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe CEO Precious Murena-Nyika, footballer Tinotenda Kadewere, Munyaradzi Gwatidzo the CEO of Astro Mobile, Mukudzeyi Mukombe, top musician and founder of Third Generation Band), Chamu Chiwanza, the CEO of Cernic Financial Group, and England-based footballer Marvellous Nakamba.

Follow us on Chiedza @KowoChiedza

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw