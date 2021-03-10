Call for women to be represented in the presidium

The Institute for Young Women Development (IYWD) has called on the government to appoint a female candidate to replace former Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who resigned last month following misconduct allegations.

BY EVANS MATHANDA

Mohadi (71) resigned at the end of February after a local online media service ZimLive, carried stories alleging that Mohadi had improper sexual liaisons with married women, including one of his subordinates.

He however denied the accusations through a statement where he said that the allegations were part of a political plot against him, adding that he would seek legal recourse.

IYWD founder Granis Changachirere told NewsDay that government needs to fulfil section 17 of the Constitution which stipulates that the State must promote full gender balance and participation of women in all spheres of Zimbabwean society on the basis of equality with men in order to ensure attainment of sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Her organisation works in communities to capacitate young women on human rights and participation in politics and decision making processes to challenge and navigate power over citizen activism and provide solidarity to community activists.

“One of the things that we are expecting in 2021 going forward is government fulfilment of the Constitution, and that Vice Presidents were predominantly male, but the Constitution talks of gender equality and non-discrimination,” Changachirere said.

“I think one of the things that the government also needs to urgently deal with when choosing a new candidate for the second vice president’s post is to make sure that person is a woman in fulfilment of the constitution,” she said.

IYWD project facilitator, Constance Mushayi in her speech on Monday to celebrate International Women’s Day said the government should enact laws that promote women’s participation in politics and decision making.

“Participation is the only key to our freedom as women, and the government needs to follow our Constitution so that it is not just a paper, but its provisions are made a reality,” Mushayi said.

Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (Walpe) also demanded that Mnangagwa must appoint a female VP after the resignation of Mohadi.

“Walpe welcomes the resignation of Mr Mohadi as it signifies the need to hold the office of the VP to the highest moral standards. We call on the government to investigate the cases and bring the former VP to account for his misdeeds. Walpe is calling for the appointment of a female vice president”, they said in a tweet.

