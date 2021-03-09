Busi Ncube leads Nama awards performers

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

AN array of artistes across genres led by Norway based Zimbabwean songbird Sibusiswe “Busi” Ncube will take turns to perform at this year’s National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) scheduled for 27 March virtually in line with the COVID restrictions on gatherings.

Busi who was part of the much-decorated music outfit, Ilanga will share the stage with rising stars among them Tamy Moyo, Anita Jackson, Tariro neGitare, Nutty O, Poptain, Sylent Nqo, DJ Tamuka, Mzoe 7, Jose Sax and EXQ.

The event organisers, Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) in a statement today said the event will be an art-filled 40th anniversary celebration for Zimbabwe, while they also commemorate 35 years of the existence of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe.

“This extravaganza will be live on ZBC TV, ZTN Facebook page, and NAMAtv Youtube page for the whole world to witness the brilliance of Zimbabwean artistry with more platforms to be announced soon,” reads part of the statement.

JCMC expressed confidence to deliver a stellar show.

“The show will go on this year. We have a different format, but we will raise the bar, lock down or no lockdown. Rehearsals are well underway and we are working on ensuring everything is in place for the smooth flow of the show.”

“The awards are proudly powered by Old Mutual whose unwavering support has been tremendous even in past editions as well as CIMAS who have believed in the dream of supporting art excellence. #NAMAlegends – Our Legacy, Our Pride.”

