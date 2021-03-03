Biden renews sanctions on Zimbabwe

BY MOSES MATENGA

THE new Joe Biden-led administration in the United States has renewed sanction against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration that has failed to end the alleged culture of human rights violations in the country.

Biden becomes the fourth United States President to pursue the route of sanctioning Zimbabwe for her alleged perennial violations of human rights that have seen relations between the two countries tainted.

Washington and Harare have been at loggerheads, with the United States slamming the Zimbabwean government for allegedly perpetrating human rights violations while the Mnangagwa administration has blasted the US for interference in affairs of a sovereign state.

In 2003, under the Executive Order 13288, the then President George Bush declared a national emergency and blocked the property of certain persons linked to the late former President Robert Mugabe’s administration.

This, the US said, was to “deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the United States constituted by the actions and policies of certain members of the Government of Zimbabwe and other persons to undermine Zimbabwe’s democratic processes or institutions.”

“These actions and policies had contributed to the deliberate breakdown in the rule of law in Zimbabwe, to politically motivated violence and intimidation in that country, and to political and economic instability in the southern African region,” the White House said on Wednesday.

“On November 22, 2005, the President issued Executive Order 13391 to take additional steps with respect to the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13288 by ordering the blocking of the property of additional persons undermining democratic processes or institutions in Zimbabwe.”

In July, 2008, after the chaotic Presidential election runoff, then US President Barack Obama issued Executive Order 13469, which expanded the scope of the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13288 and authorized the blocking of the property of additional persons undermining democratic processes or institutions in Zimbabwe.

Biden said the actions by some within the regime continue to undermine Zimbabwe’s democratic processes.

“The actions and policies of certain members of the Government of Zimbabwe and other persons to undermine Zimbabwe’s democratic processes or institutions continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the United States. For this reason, the national emergency declared on March 6, 2003, and the measures adopted on that date, on November 22, 2005, and on July 25, 2008, to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect beyond March 6, 2021. Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13288,” Biden said.

This notice, he said, shall be published in the Federal Register and transmitted to the US Congress.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw