Beyond the natural person

The genesis of the believer or new creation in Christ is of such quality and characteristics that we don’t doubt her/his future. What gave/gives birth to the believer removes any doubt about her/his eternity if we carefully read the Bible and believe its potency.

The new person born out of confessing Jesus as Lord and Saviour stimulates unparalleled joy and celebration in heaven in the presence of angels and of God our Father.

We are a product of the word of God which was there in the beginning and also existed before the beginning of time.

This same word shall live beyond the age of time. At the consummation of time, we shall be found wrapped up in the indestructible word of God. This word is the risen Lord Jesus Christ.

The fabric that makes the new creation is beyond satanic comprehension and demonic destruction.

Many and different descriptions are found in the Bible. The born again believer supersedes clans, gender and nationality.

We read in Galatians 3:27-28: “For as many of you as have been baptised into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.”

We have lost natural genealogy and we are clothed with Christ.

Gender lenses cannot decode this new being. Gentiles and Jews are both worthy before God. Ephesians 2:11-13, New Living Translation, bring the point home: “Therefore, remember that formerly you, the Gentiles in the flesh, who are called “uncircumcision” by the so-called “circumcision” that is performed on the body by human hands, that you were at that time without the Messiah, alienated from the citizenship of Israel and strangers to the covenants of promise, having no hope and without God in the world. But now in Christ Jesus you who used to be far away have been brought near by the blood of Christ.” We now have hope and we belong.

Elsewhere, Apostle Paul gives us another perspective. 2 Corinthians 5:17, reads: “Therefore, if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away, behold, all things are become new.” Never before has the born again believer been seen but only after the quickening by the risen Christ.

Death cannot deal any blow to the new creation because she/he has risen from death. Ephesians 2:1 New King James, declares: “And you He made alive, who were dead in trespasses and sins.”

Sin which brought death has lost its sting. Death’s power was sin and now that sin has been defeated, death has also fallen by the wayside.

We are more than conquerors and nothing can separate us from the love of God which is in Christ. You are very familiar that it is the love of God that brought us into being as you always recite John 3:16 which reads: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

Apart from being given life, God went as far as imparting eternal life into us. Furthermore, He cut the access that forces of darkness used to use to afflict us. By grace, we have been qualified by God the Father and transferred to a higher plane. Colossians 1:13, states that: “Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son.”

This new Kingdom we now belong to, the devil can’t play games with.

The Message Bible dramatises it so succinctly in Colossians 2:15: “He stripped all the spiritual tyrants in the universe of their sham authority at the Cross and marched them naked through the streets.” What power and authority you hold dear believer.

The Word of God will last forever. Jesus said:in Matthew 24:35: “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.” We were born of this Word. Apostle Peter wrote in 1 Peter 1:23 that: “Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever.”

We have so much assurance that we live in the power of love and not defeat brought about by fear. We have a new nature which is incorruptible. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy.

To the only wise, God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever.

Amen.

Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

All Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

