August 1 2018 shootings: Govt to foot legal bill

HIGH Court judge Justice David Mangota has ordered Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri to pay legal costs for lawyers representing three people who were injured during the August 1 2018 shootings.

The vicious military crackdown claimed six lives and left dozens others injured during protests over delayed presidential election results.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, which facilitated the legal representation, said the trio is seeking reparations for shock, pain and suffering instigated by the illegal actions of the soldiers.

“The three victims are lucky to be alive after they were shot in Harare’s CBD [central business district] when soldiers opened fire on members of the public as they attempted to disperse protesters who were demonstrating against a delay in releasing election results. The trio is seeking damages for shock, pain, and suffering caused by the unlawful actions of the soldiers,” the rights group said in a statement.

“Through her lawyer Gloria Dzitiro of Mutumbwa, Mugabe and Partner Legal Practitioners, the Defence minister had requested that the three matters, which they had erroneously set down, be removed from the court roll.”

“Advocate Wilbert Mandinde, who appeared with Mr Darlington Marange from Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, argued that the error in prematurely setting the matters down deserved to be censured.”

“The government has claimed that it has fully complied with the [Kgalema] Motlanthe Commission recommendations. However, one of the three, Andy Manyeruke has since taken President Emmerson Mnangagwa to court seeking an order that the President fully complies with the recommendations as has been claimed.”

