Arts mother body mourns Jogee

THE National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (Nacz) has joined the nation in mourning the death of veteran artist Rashid Mohamed Jogee who passed away on Thursday.

He was 70.

Jogee was a recipient of the Presidential Award of Excellence in the 90’s for his contribution and dedication to the development of visual art in Zimbabwe. Born in Bulawayo, Jogee started painting at the age of 19. He studied at Mzilikazi Arts Centre and later at the Bulawayo Technical College.

In a condolence message, NACZ director Nicholas Moyo said the death of Jogee had robbed the country of one of its foremost artists who was a mentor and role model for many upcoming artists who passed through his hands.

“The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe would like to express its shock and sadness at the sudden death of Rashid Jogee who had been active in the arts for over three decades and is considered one of the godfathers of contemporary art in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“NACZ would like to send its sincere condolences to the Jogee family in Zimbabwe, his fans and the entire art fraternity.”

Moyo said Jogee was one of the country’s most independent and original artists, who worked in a variety of styles and techniques.

“Rashid had over 48 exhibitions in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Kenya, England, USA, Denmark, Germany and Sweden. In 2013 he represented Zimbabwe at the Venice Biennale,” he said.

“He conducted numerous workshops in Bulawayo, Murewa, Cyrene, Marondera and Thapong in Botswana. His works have also been featured in numerous publications in Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe.”

Moyo said Jogee also taught at Mzilikazi Arts and Craft Centre as well as Founders High school in Bulawayo imparting knowledge and grooming young talent in the city of Bulawayo.

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) also expressed sorrow at the passing away the veteran artist.

“Jogee has work housed in the National Gallery of Zimbabwe’s Permanent Collection and has been widely collected over the duration of his career. Among his many exploits, Rashid was one of the participating artists at the 55th edition of the Venice Biennale. A versatile artist, Rashid however stood out as an abstract painter,” NGZ said.

