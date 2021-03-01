Approved Covid19 test centres

CABINET was recently informed that the country’s COVID-19 curve is showing a general downward trend since mid-January 2021. This was said at a post-Cabinet media briefing by Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

She told the media that the Cabinet update had been presented by Defence and War Veterans Affairs minister Oppah Muchinguri, who is the chairperson of the inter-ministerial task force on the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mutsvangwa said despite the reduction in COVID-19 cases, communities were urged not to be complacent and to continue observing precautionary COVID-19 measures as prescribed by the Health and Child Care ministry and the World Health Organisation guidelines in order to maintain the declining trend.

State security agents were directed to intensify monitoring and enforcement in order to enhance compliance.

Cabinet was informed that as at February 19 2021, Zimbabwe’s cumulative COVID-19 cases stood at 35 315, with 30 979 recoveries, 1 414 deaths, a case fatality rate of 4%, and a recovery rate of 88%.

Active cases now stand at 2 922, while the cumulative number of infected healthcare workers is 3 999, with 18 deaths.

Regarding primary and secondary education, the responsible ministry continues to work with the Health and Child Care ministry to prepare for the inevitable re-opening of schools.

