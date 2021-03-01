AirZim resumes Harare-Dar flights

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

AIR ZIMBABWE will resume flights between Harare and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, starting tomorrow in a move that has been welcomed by tourism

players.

The national airline will service the two destinations every Tuesday and Saturday.

In a statement at the weekend, Air Zimbabwe invited bookings from prospective travellers to and from the east African country, with fares of US$230 for a one-way ticket and US$410 for a return ticket.

“Flights commence on Tuesday March 2, 2021,” read the statement.

Safari Operators Association of Zimbabwe president, Emmanuel Fundira welcomed the development, saying it would boost tourism in the country.

