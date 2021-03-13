Agric sector can reap rewards from alternative energy

THE African agricultural sector has shown much resilience over the years, surviving droughts, diseases and sanitation issues.

Despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and successive lockdowns, the agricultural sector has been a star performer.

The sector is likely to increase agricultural exports further this year, on the back of another larger maize harvest.

Additionally, favourable seasonal production conditions have boosted the prospects for exportable fruit commodities.

However, the lack of certainty around constant power supply has had and continues to have a massive impact on the agricultural sector.

Power outages have a negative impact on businesses with warehouses, processing plants, canning factories, cold storages and those reliant on irrigation.

Farming operations and seasonal planning have been disrupted by repeated outages.

While farmers can do everything in their power to produce good quality, marketable products and the ability to store products at the optimal temperature ultimately determine the quality when it reaches the market.

Generators that run for hours to maintain temperature levels translate into an unsustainable additional cost.

In addition to load-shedding issues, the cost of electricity supply remains high.

The current power supply challenges coupled with ongoing tariff increases present a compelling case for farmers to consider investing in renewable energy alternatives to ensure the sustainability of the sector.

Customised solutions are available for the agriculture sector.

Farmers Review

