After International Women’s Day hype, what next?

SO another International Women’s Day has come and gone and, as expected, was celebrated amid pomp and fanfare. Media did not disappoint in highlighting its importance.

This year’s commemorations were ironically held under the campaign theme #ChooseToChallenge, challenging women the world over to break the proverbial glass ceiling and change the status quo, or else their quest for equality remains a pipe dream.

The pomp and fanfare, though important for such a momentous occasion, camouflages the struggles confronting women the world over, Zimbabwe being no exception.

Women still face a myriad of challenges, among then gender-based violence, salary disparities and many other forms of discrimination which we believe are not insurmountable if concerted efforts are made by both men and women. We believe men should be involved because empowering women is tantamount to empowering the nation.

The day should be a reminder to society to ensure tangible strides are made on the ground to free women from the bondage of discrimination and male dominance.

We say this because women are indisputably the drivers of economic development globally, but their contribution is hardly recognised.

They are also at the forefront of care giving, which role has been made more salient by the COVID-19 pandemic. Men should view women as an integral part of their social and economic development, hence the need for a man’s hand in the emancipation of women.

Men should not entertain the mistaken view that women are competitors who should be fought both at home and at the workplace because the two complement each other on both fronts. Cases of a failure to understand this complementary role abound.

A good example is that of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who instead of amicably concluding his divorce with Marry Mubaiwa, chose to tear her apart to the extent of denying her the right to see their children because of the issue of matrimonial property which is at the centre of the dispute.

If he understood that Marry complemented him both in marriage and as ex-wife because she has to look after their children and protect his reputation even after the marriage in dissolved, all these nasty fights would have been obviated.

Thus we say the commemorations are over but the fight continues and call upon men to develop a different set of eyes in tackling this very important issue of gender parity.

